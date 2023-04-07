BREAKING NEWS

Suspected mine found on Brighton beach

Posted On 07 Apr 2023 at 11:12 am
By :
Comment: 0

The police have cordoned off a stretch of beach in Brighton after a suspected mine was found.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts – the bomb disposal squad – have been called in to deal with the find.

Sussex Police placed barriers and tape around the spot on a beach between the Palace Pier and the ruins of the West Pier.

The force said that the find was reported at about 8am this morning (Friday 7 April).

It was about 80ft from the shoreline at low tide on the beach opposite the Odeon cinema at the bottom of West Street.

Police were unable to say how long it would take before the beach was reopened.

But the police had called in the bomb squad and they were assessing the suspicious object.

More follows.

