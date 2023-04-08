VAR-sical Albion have three huge decisions go against them as they lose at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion had two goals disallowed and a clear Spurs handball in the penalty area not given and to top it all manager Roberto De Zerbi was sent off again.

Spurs went ahead after 10 minutes when Son Heung-min curled an exquisite shot into the top corner of the goal.

Not long before this, Albion were denied a clearcut penalty.

Clement Lenglet appeared to use his whole palm to control the ball but referee Stuart Atwell and VAR seemed unable to spot it.

Kaoru Mitoma looked to have equalised for Albion but VAR decided that his shoulder was his arm and the goal was chalked off

Hugo Lloris made world-class saves from Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister before the Seagulls drew level.

Lewis Dunk, making his 200th appearance, headed in from a Solly March corner.

Albion went ahead again early in the second half. Danny Welbeck buried a shot but this time VAR decreed that there had been a foul in the build up and we were back to 1-1.

This caused mayhem in the dugouts and both Cristian Stellini and De Zerbi were shown a red card.

Spurs won when Harry Kane fired a shot that hit Joel Veltman and deflected past Jason Steele.

Albion drop to seventh in the Premier League.

Next Saturday (15 April) at 3pm, Albion are due to take on 11th-place Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.