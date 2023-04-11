Albion to play in Premier League pre-season tournament in America

Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and Newcastle United will head a field of six Premier League clubs taking part in a pre-season tournament in America.

They will be joined by Aston Villa, Brentford and Fulham in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.

The tournament comprises nine matches to be played in five East Coast cities from Saturday 22 July to Sunday 30 July.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series tournament.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US who passionately follow their teams throughout the season.

“We have seen this dedication first hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Brighton face Chelsea in the opening fixture of the tournament at the Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, on Saturday 22 July. The next day Brentford face Fulham and Newcastle play Aston Villa at the same venue.

Other matches will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, the Exploria Stadium, in Orlando, the Red Bull Arena, in Harrison, New Jersey, and the FedExField, in Landover, Maryland.

Brighton are due to play Brentford on Wednesday 26 July and Newcastle two days later.

Tickets for all matches will be available via pre-sale on Tuesday 25 April and go on general sale on Wednesday 26 April.

Fans can register their interest now via www.premierleague.com/summerseries and can also register to hear more about supporting events as well as general news updates.

The Premier League has previously hosted pre-season matches abroad in its Asia Trophy competition, with nine editions having taken place in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand since 2003.