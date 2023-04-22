Seal spotted on Hove beach at low tide this morning

A seal was spotted on the beach in Hove this morning (Saturday 22 April) just west of the King Alfred.

One of those who spotted it was Becky Bruzas, 31, who was out walking her dog shortly before 8am.

She said: “It was just such a magical moment. It was low tide and quite a few people were walking their dogs.

“It was looking around, minding its own business. It was making a noise and it was perfectly happy.

The seal was close to Lex’s Café and its location has been reported to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity which has an expert volunteer keeping a watching brief.

The charity said that people should stay away from the seal and keep their dogs away because they can be aggressive or have a disease.

Members of British Divers Marine Life Rescue help a variety of sea creatures in distress and the organisation’s website includes general advice. To read it click here.

The charity said: “If you find a seal on a beach, watch it from a distance. Do not approach the animal.

“Seals regularly haul out on our coasts – it is part of their normal behaviour and, in fact, they spend more time out of the water, digesting their food and resting than in it.

“Therefore, finding a seal on the beach does not mean there is necessarily a problem and do not chase it into the sea as this may stop it from doing what it needs to do – rest.

“A healthy seal should be left alone. Do not approach a seal, or allow children or dogs near it. Seals are wild animals and although they look cute, they will defend themselves aggressively if necessary.”

Anyone reporting a distressed sea animal to the charity is encouraged to give as precise a location as possible such as What3Words.