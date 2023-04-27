New Nando’s restaurant asks Whitehawk charity to help it hire staff



A Whitehawk charity hosted special recruitment night for Nando’s new restaurant in London Road.

Wednesday’s session at The Crew Club let potential applicants learn more about working at Nando’s and about the application process.

Nando’s and The Crew Club have partnered on projects before and says this session will help provide job opportunities to those that may have faced barriers to employment elsewhere.

Darren Snow MBE, director and co-founder of The Crew Club, said: “The team at Nando’s, led by Ben Bunker and Matthew Larham, have really embraced The Crew Club and offered support that is well above what we could have ever expected.

“We now have access to regular food donations and support on fundraising events.

“Ben and Matthew are always looking at new ways how we could work together and so the conversation soon led to the idea of hosting a recruitment evening at The Crew Club.

“It is designed for local people to attend and hopefully be part of the future team at the brand-new London Road restaurant.

“We feel like Nando’s is part of our extended Crew Club family and it’s a pleasure whenever we get the chance to work with them.”

The Crew Club first partnered with Nando’s as part of their No Chuckin’ Our Chicken campaign, where left-over edible food is donated to charity partners.

Matthew Larham, manager of Nando’s London Road, said: “I cannot wait to open our newest restaurant in London Road, Brighton.

“I want to build my team with people that live locally and want to provide opportunities for those who may struggle, for whatever reason, to go through the more traditional job application process.

“I love working with The Crew Club, the impact they have had on the community is inspiring.”