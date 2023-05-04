Voting under way across Brighton and Hove in local elections

Voting is under way across Brighton and Hove in the local elections today (Thursday 4 May) although thousands have already voted by post.

For the first time, electors are required to show photographic proof of their identity before they can vote to protect against fraud by impersonation.

About 200,000 people are electing councillors from among 222 candidates for 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Contests are taking place in 23 electoral wards – up from 21 after boundary changes – with each ward represented by two or three members.

Voters can cast their ballots at just over 90 polling stations which were due to open at 7am and are due to close at 10pm.

Accepted proof of ID includes passport, driving licence, blue badge, disabled or older person’s bus pass, proof of age PASS card and a voter authority certificate. For the full list click here.

Anyone who has lost their photo ID, may apply for an emergency proxy vote up to 5pm today.

The count is due to take place tomorrow (Friday 4 May) at the Brighton Centre, with the finals results expected by the late afternoon.

For up-to-date coverage of the results and to see who is standing, go to our elections home page here.

The election to Rottingdean Parish Council which was also due to take place today is uncontested. As a result, the six nominated candidates have been elected and will take office from Tuesday (9 May).