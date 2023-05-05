BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove Independents win both seats in Rottingdean and West Saltdean

Posted On 05 May 2023
The Brighton and Hove Independents have won both seats in Rottingdean and West Saltdean on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Bridget Fishleigh kept her seat and topped the poll while her colleague Mark Earthey won the seat previously held by Labour.

It was the first seat to have been declared today that Labour previously held but has lost.

For years the area was considered safe for the Conservatives, with Councillor Fishleigh making the first inroad four years ago.

The result was

Bridget Fishleigh (Brighton and Hove Independents) 2,266
Mark Earthey (Brighton and Hove Independents) 1,593
Ron White (Labour) 1,299
Carole McIver-Wren (Labour) 1,268
Daniel Harrison (Conservative) 552
Steven Smith (Conservative) 501
Nigel Smith (Independent) 327
Carol Bullock (Green) 203
Georgia Wrighton (Green) 142
Caroline Ellis (Liberal Democrat) 135
Ron Reader (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 30
Turnout 51.49 per cent

