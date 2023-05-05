Brighton and Hove Independents win both seats in Rottingdean and West Saltdean

The Brighton and Hove Independents have won both seats in Rottingdean and West Saltdean on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Bridget Fishleigh kept her seat and topped the poll while her colleague Mark Earthey won the seat previously held by Labour.

It was the first seat to have been declared today that Labour previously held but has lost.

For years the area was considered safe for the Conservatives, with Councillor Fishleigh making the first inroad four years ago.

The result was

Bridget Fishleigh (Brighton and Hove Independents) 2,266

Mark Earthey (Brighton and Hove Independents) 1,593

Ron White (Labour) 1,299

Carole McIver-Wren (Labour) 1,268

Daniel Harrison (Conservative) 552

Steven Smith (Conservative) 501

Nigel Smith (Independent) 327

Carol Bullock (Green) 203

Georgia Wrighton (Green) 142

Caroline Ellis (Liberal Democrat) 135

Ron Reader (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 30

Turnout 51.49 per cent