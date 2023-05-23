BREAKING NEWS

Police hunt suspected stalker

Posted On 23 May 2023 at 2:23 pm
By :
Comment: 0


Police are searching for wanted man Jordan Tingley in connection with a report of stalking.

The 29-year-old is believed to reside in the Bevendean area of Brighton.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 327 of 03/03.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 and quote the same serial as above.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

What’s On

Heaven 17 make it a Sunday funday

Posted On23 May 2023

Sham 69 back at Brighton’s Concorde 2

Posted On22 May 2023

52 sets reviewed for The Great Escape (Part 3: Saturday 13th May)

Posted On22 May 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com