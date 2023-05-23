Police hunt suspected stalker



Police are searching for wanted man Jordan Tingley in connection with a report of stalking.

The 29-year-old is believed to reside in the Bevendean area of Brighton.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 327 of 03/03.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 and quote the same serial as above.