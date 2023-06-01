Student protesters staging a sit-in at the University of Brighton are celebrating after a judge put off an injunction hearing until next Friday.

According to the group occupying the eighth floor of Cockroft building, the judge also said they will not be arrested.

The students have staged the protest in response to the university proposing to make 110 staff redundant.

A judge put an arrest block on the case when the University sought an injunction earlier this week, meaning the students will not be arrested even if they are removed.

The case has been adjourned until Friday, 9 June, giving the protesters at least 10 days until a decision is made on whether the university can remove them.

A spokesperson for the students said: “Occupiers are currently having a little party on the terrace, where the security are also no longer allowed.”

The students demand is that the University of Brighton cancel the redundancies, and they have said they will occupy indefinitely until that demand is met.

A petition against the redundancies has reached 4,272 signatures online and a march and rally has been organised for 11am Saturday, 10 June at The Level by solidarity group, Brighton Humanities Against Cuts.

The University of Brighton previously said the students’ entry and barricading of the offices has caused damage.

A spokesperson for University of Brighton previously said: “The university has tried to engage with the individuals constructively and has drawn their attention to particular concerns regarding their health and safety and pre-existing problems with toilet facilities in the office suite.

“University staff have been instructed to avoid confrontation and have sought to engage with the individuals in a constructive manner.”

The University of Brighton were contacted for comment.