A drug dealer who supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Brighton and Hove has been jailed for more than four years.

Tyler Katemauswa was jailed for 51 months by Recorder Patricia Hitchcock at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (30 May).

Sussex Police said: “Tyler Katemauswa, 21, formerly of Wordsworth Street, in Hove, was first arrested in September 2021, after a member of the public reported seeing him dealing drugs near his home.

“Officers attended and observed Katemauswa continuing to carry out deals.

“He was chased into nearby Wilbury Road and arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after wraps of drugs and multiple mobile phones were found near by.

“His home was also searched and found to have class A drugs, items linked to drug dealing and weapons.

“Analysis of his mobile phones showed Katemauswa was the operator of the Oscar deal line, with multiple messages advertising to drug users.

“While released under investigation, the line was shown to have reactivated and call data showed it moved with Katemauswa as he changed address in Brighton and Hove to continue his activity.

“He was arrested again in January 2022, for an unrelated matter and his mobile phone was found to once again be linked to drug dealing under a different number.

“Katemauswa was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

“At Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (30 May), he was sentenced to 51 months in prison having pleaded guilty to all charges.”

Detective Inspector Dee Wells said: “Tyler Katemauswa was a well-established drug supplier in Brighton and Hove who showed a clear commitment to reoffending even while under investigation for other crimes.

“This sentence has taken another dangerous individual off the streets and disrupted the flow of harmful substances into our communities, ultimately making Brighton and Hove an even safer place as a result.

“It also shows the importance of the public reporting any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods. Please do report any concerns or crimes to police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”