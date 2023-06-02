Brooklyn-based four-piece Model/Actriz hare currently on their debut UK/EU tour, following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Dogsbody’ via True Panther. Their tour has seen the band bringing their “unforgettable” (Rolling Stone) live show to stops including London, Berlin and Paris, following an ongoing and highly successful US tour run with shows at SXSW, LA and NYC and more.

Things have gone so well for Model/Actriz that they have now announced another tour for later on in the year and this includes a live performance date here in Brighton on Friday 10th November at Club Revenge.

‘Dogsbody’ received critical praise from Pitchfork, The FADER, The Needle Drop, Stereogum and many more. ‘Dogsbody’ is a deftly-produced coming-of-age album with a mix of feral noise, pop and ambient stylings. Inspired by everything from the repetition in electronic music to the screeching sounds of NYC’s subway system, the album is a violent ode to the explosive joy of being alive, exploring love and loss with steadfast convictions highlighted by Haden’s intoxicatingly raw vocals.

Model/Actriz is Cole Haden (vocals), Jack Wetmore (guitar), Ruben Radlauer (drums), and Aaron Shapiro (bass). Together, the band performs an intensity in their work that resembles a rubber ball approaching vibrational frequency bouncing between the points of extremes: joy and violence, humour and nihilism, flirtation and effacement, making them a special conjuring of grey areas without a whiff of indecision.

‘Dogsbody’ is a coming-of-age album set between the hours of dusk and dawn. It is as much an exploration of love and loss as it is a sharp, piercing, and violent ode to the explosive joy of being alive – the overwhelming brightness of staring at the sun.

‘Dogsbody’ Tracklisting:

1. ‘Donkey Show’

2. ‘Mosquito’

3. ‘Crossing Guard’

4. ‘Slate’

5. ‘Diver’s

6. ‘Amaranth’

7. ‘Pure Mode’

8. ‘Maria’

9. ‘Sleepless’

10. ‘Sun In’

The ‘Dogsbody’ album can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Tickets for their Brighton performance at Club Revenge on Friday 10th November can be purchased now and are available HERE and HERE.

linktr.ee/modelactriz