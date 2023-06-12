A crowdfunder has been launched to replace a cancer fighter’s stolen ebike, which she was hoping to use for a charity ride

Sarah Hurst, 53, and her partner James Wright, 74, both had their bikes stolen when they locked them on railings near the i360 just over a week ago.

The pair were planning to use the ebikes to ride round Britain’s coastline to raise money for the Sussex Cancer Fund and Diabetes UK.

Now her friend Marianna Nott has launched an online crowdfunder to raise the £7,000 needed to replace them.

She said: “Sarah, a beacon of positivity, is courageously fighting cancer for the third time. During her recovery from the last bout of cancer, she invested in electric bikes for herself and her husband, providing a shared, accessible exercise opportunity.

“After enduring recent chemo and treatments, Sarah finally regained enough strength to ride again. However, despite the bikes being locked up, they were stolen.

“Unfortunately when she bought the bikes she was still recovering from her last cancer treatment and despite normally being normally diligent with her administration she only insured the bikes for theft from home, not away from home, an easy mistake to make.

“These stolen bikes were more than mere possessions – they symbolised freedom, hope, and a chance to embrace a normal life.

“We ask for your support in raising funds to replace Sarah’s stolen bikes. Please contribute what you can; anything is appreciated. Any surplus funds raised will be donated to charities supporting cancer patients and research.”



Both bikes were steel grey Cube Hybrids with a Touring 500 crossbar, and James’s had red bar ends.

Anyone with information about the bikes is asked to call James on 07967672748 or email jhwpr.com@gmail.com