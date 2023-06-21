A 20-month-old tot died of flu, a lung infection and starvation in supported housing in Brighton after her mother abandoned her to celebrate her 18th birthday, an inquest has concluded.

Brighton and Hove coroner Penelope Schofield said that Asiah Kudi died as a result of unlawful killing as she reached a “narrative conclusion” after a fifth day of evidence.

The tot’s mother Verphy Kudi, 21, was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court in August 2021. She followed the inquest from prison by video link.

The coroner said that Asiah “was left alone and uncared for for almost six days in Flat 3, Gochers Court, Brighton, which was supported housing where she lived with her mother”.

At the conclusion of a five-day inquest today (Wednesday 21 June), the coroner also said: “Asiah’s mother, who had just turned 18, was a care leaver.

“Although it was suspected that Asiah’s mother was not always residing in her accommodation, the numerous professionals involved in supporting her were not aware that she had been leaving her child alone in the property for long periods.”

The coroner said that Verphy Kudi had left Asiah in her flat at Gochers Court, in Islingword Road, Brighton, from Thursday 5 December 2019 until she returned on Wednesday 11 December.

Kudi went to London on Thursday 5 December to spend her 18th birthday with her boyfriend. She went to a gig the next night and then to Coventry for a party.

By the time Kudi returned to her YMCA DownsLink supported housing on the afternoon of Wednesday 11 December, her daughter had died.

After arriving home, Kudi did not call an ambulance for almost three hours.

Today, the coroner said that social workers and other professionals could not have predicted Asiah’s death.

The inquest was told that Kudi had left her daughter in the flat before to pop out for a cigarette or put out her rubbish.

Despite concerns about these instances, the coroner said that no one could have predicted that she would abandon Asiah for so long and allow her to starve to death.

After Asiah’s death, a police investigation checked security camera footage that Kudi had left her daughter for longer periods, most of which were not known about by those supporting the teenager.

The coroner said: “With the benefit of hindsight, it is so very easy to be critical of all those involved.

“Nobody dealing with Asiah would have wanted her to come to any harm. I think it is unlikely that anything more could have been done.

“There is nothing services could have done which would have foreseen the tragic events that happened.”

Earlier, the inquest heard that Kudi had lied about her where she was to social workers, staff at YMCA DownsLink and her mother, Asia Batrane.

Evidence from consultant forensic psychiatrist Frank Farnham said that Kudi had used cannabis as a way of coping with anxiety and depression.

Dr Farnham said that Kudi, who was bullied at school, had a “harmful pattern of cannabis use” and this affected her health.

Today, the inquest heard from Edi Carmi, the author of a safeguarding review, who said: “There should have been more curiosity – not just from professionals but family members as well.

“Verphy was a 17-year-old with this huge responsibility, placed in a supported placement, living pretty independently with a child – and that’s a large burden for anyone.

“You had a huge amount of resources put in, a huge amount of input and a huge amount of assessment.

“There was some very high-quality work going in but it was very difficult for professionals to understand what was going on inside Verphy’s head.

“She projected such a calm, capable persona. There was not enough curiosity. Not enough digging was done to triangulate her stories as to where she was going and what she was doing. There was a belief that it was being done elsewhere.”

After the inquest, Councillor Emma Daniel, children’s safeguarding lead at Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “We have all been deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic death of Asiah Kudi.

“It was really important that we explored all the circumstances surrounding this.

“The coroner found that there was nothing professionals could have done that could have foreseen this tragic death. She was also satisfied that changes have been made in response to any learning.

“Since the publication and findings of the independent Child Safeguarding Practice Review, carried out by the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Children’s Partnership, we have worked to carry out and put in progress all recommendations.

“The council takes it safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously and we remain focused on working with families and partners to keep children safe.

“Throughout this process, Asiah and her family have been at the forefront of our minds and we are truly sorry for their loss.”