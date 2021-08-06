BREAKING NEWS

Nine years in jail for mother who left toddler daughter to starve to death while she partied

Posted On 06 Aug 2021 at 12:56 pm
Verphy Kudi with Asiah on the tot’s first birthday in 2019


A Brighton mother who abandoned her toddler daughter at home alone to starve to death while she partied up and down the country for a week has been jailed for nine years.

Verphy Kudi abandoned 14-month-old Asiah on her 18th birthday in December 2019 for six days of partying in London, and Coventry.

She lied to her friends, telling them her mother was looking after the little girl – while telling her mother she was too ill to attend a family meal at Brighton Marina.

When she eventually returned home, she waited three hours before calling 999 – during which time she was seen placing items in the bin at the supported housing in Gochers Court, Islingword Road, where they lived.

Prosecuting, Sally Howes said that after Kudi called 999 at about 6pm after returning on December 11, paramedics found Asiah unresponsive and cold to the touch – and Kudi hysterical and incoherent.

She told them – and later doctors and the police – that Asiah had been unwell all day, that she had given her milk and a banana at midday, she had fallen asleep and had not woken again.

Sentencing, Judge Christine Laing said: “These various accounts were all lies . . . Asiah was alone in that flat for six days, less two hours, unable to do anything to draw attention to her plight.

“It’s a particularly distressing aspect of this case that in the opinion of Dr Cleghorn, it’s unlikely that Asiah would have cried for any length of time because she had already learnt that in many occasions there was unlikely to be a response.

“And when her suffering became too great, she would not have had the strength to cry.”

She only abandoned this story a few days later when police confronted her with CCTV evidence showing she had left the flat alone on 5 December and not returned until three hours before the 999 call was made six days later.

A further trawl of CCTV evidence showed Kudi had left Asiah alone several times before, including five extended periods.

The most lengthy was two and a half days in late October, when she had travelled to London for her friend’s birthday.

Judge Laing said: “It’s quite clear to me that the trigger event for your abandoning your child was not stress but a desire to celebrate your birthday and the birthdays of other friends and you simply chose to prioritise your desires over the needs of your child.

“Your accommodation provided support and you had key workers and a social worker who you could have spoken to if you were unable to cope.

“I have no doubt that you didn’t tell any of them what you were planning because they would have told you to leave Asiah with someone overnight, and as she was at a very young age it should only be overnight.

“Gochers Court had seen you leaving for a short time to smoke a cigarette, and the risks had been explained to you and you told them that you would not do that again.

“Another resident, Elle Murphy, had offered to look after Asiah for you for your birthday, something she had done before, and you tole her your mother was looking after her.

“You repeatedly insisted to people you were capable of looking after Asiah and I have no doubt that was what you wanted to believe.

“You also wanted it both ways and your desire to have the life of an 18-year-old, partying and going to gigs without the encumbrance of looking after a baby, won out.

“It’s very clear to the court that you could be very deceitful and manipulative when you wanted to get your way.

“It’s abundantly clear from the lies that you told that you knew you should not have left Asiah alone.”

A safeguarding review has been launched to investigate how Asiah, who had been left alone on 11 previous occasions, slipped through the net.

When Kudi pleaded guilty in March, YMCA Downslink, which has been running the supported housing at Gochers Court since September 2019, said the absences had only come to light after police examined CCTV following Asiah’s death.

It also said that social services had been informed of the safeguarding incident in mid-October. Brighton and Hove City Council last month said Asiah that did not have a social worker and was not on a child protection plan when she died.

Ms Howes told the court that the foster parent who Kudi had been placed with that when Asiah was first born, she was an attentive and caring mother.

But she had raised concerns that when Kudi came to start taking the baby out by herself, she had become unreliable, changing her plans and staying out later than she had agreed.

When Asiah was about six months old, Kudi moved in with her mother. A few months later, Kudi told her social worker, Jaki Cahill, that she wanted to live on her own, and Ms Cahill helped her apply for a place at Gochers Court.

More follows.

  1. Nigel Adams 6 August 2021 at 1.16pm Reply

    Think she got off lightly when you think of the suffering the poor little girl had.

