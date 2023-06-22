A taxi passenger runs off without paying every other day in Brighton according to a cabbie who is calling on police to take stronger action against so-called bilking.

Kiz Gidis said officers have been telling drivers bilking – or making off without payment – is a civil matter, despite it being a criminal offence.

His union, GMB, has been working with Brighton police to change this, and now cabbies are being given stickers to put on the back of their headrests stating that making off without paying is a crime.

Mr Gidis said: “The message we’ve had from the police is that it’s a civil matter. The customer hears that and thinks they’re in the right.

“We do have some members of the community who milk the system. They know they’re going to get away with it and so they keep doing it.

“The older cabbies have a sense of when someone’s not going to pay. But if you’re going through a financial struggle and you’re offered a job, you’re more likely to take the risk.”

He said the stickers will make a difference, not just in sending a signal to passengers, but also as something drivers can point to if untrained officers say there’s nothing they can do.

Andy Peters, secretary of the GMB Brighton and Hove taxi branch, said: “The local trade has always suffered from passengers thinking it is acceptable to defraud a driver.

“One issue we had is that some attending police officers have not been aware that this is a criminal offence and have often advised drivers that it is a civil matter. This has also been the advice at John Street Police Station.

“Myself and another rep had a meeting with Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris and Licensing Officer at the town hall to discuss our concerns about the ever increasing reports from drivers about this fraud being committed by passengers.

“Michelle was extremely receptive to our concerns and gave full support for the Sussex Police logo to be used for the new warning sticker.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Running from a taxi without paying is a criminal offence and perpetrators will face appropriate action should they be caught.

“Sussex Police branded stickers have recently been introduced into taxis in the city reminding the public of the consequences of intentionally not paying their taxi fare.

“Police in Brighton and Hove regularly meet with taxi drivers and relevant partners to discuss local issues, and offer crime prevention advice and support.”