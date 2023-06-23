Brighton’s very own Green Door Store is staging an event for local talent on Wednesday 12th July. There will be a trio of acts on the bill and entry is a mere £2 on the door. Bargain!

The trio of acts appearing are Coco & The Lost plus support from COWZ as well as Everyday Saints. Doors will swing open at 7pm and the event concludes at 11pm.

The Brighton & Hove News have previously reviewed both Coco & The Lost and COWZ. Here is what we said.

First up Coco & The Lost at The Hope & Ruin 22.3.23 by Peter Greenfield:

Opening March’s ‘Hidden Herd presents’ was local band Coco And The Lost, created by Brighton-based Ella Flannery. Coco And The Lost’s influences include the lyrical insight of Phoebe Bridgers and Mitski; Pulp’s wit; Wolf Alice’s sonic attack and the otherworldly charisma of Kate Bush and Florence + The Machine. It was the Britpop influences that came across strongly and to good effect in their set.

For the live show, Ella was joined by Charlie on keyboards and guitar and Connor on drums. They opened the show with their latest single, ‘What’s Your Take On It’, released a few days after the show on Friday 24th March. It was a very catchy song with strong Britpop influences, but very fresh sounding. Their second song ‘Everything Is Fine’ had a rockier feel. At times on this song, Ella’s vocals had hints of Toyah on’ Thunder In The Mountains’.

Right from the outset, Ella was fully engaging the audience, often singing at the very edge of the stage. She gave a very confident and assured performance throughout the set.

On ‘Crying In The Bathroom’ the quality of Ella’s singing shone especially on the long notes. Charlie shared vocals with Ella on this track, which had a Bloc Party feel to its guitar sound.

‘Hold You Now’ was more of a ballad. It had an 80s keyboard intro, with softer vocals and a melancholy feel. By contrast ‘Oh What A Curse’ was more of a rock song. During this number, Ella paced across the stage and had a more menacing tone to her voice.

Ella introduced ‘One Last Thing’ as a new song. With its storytelling narrative, this showcased Ella’s spoken word delivery. The final song of the set was ‘I’ve Got Nothing John’ from their debut EP of the same name. This had a very danceable bassline and was a lively up-tempo number to close a very varied and entertaining set.

After the set Ella explained to me how she likes to put a lot of variety into their 30 minute sets, especially when they’re the support act. Coco And The Lost certainly did that opening March’s “Hidden Herd presents” event. It was a very impressive opening set, and showcased them as a band to look out for in the future.

Although they haven’t got any dates in Brighton in the diary, they are supporting Love Joy on their sold-out London shows. I would imagine that several of those who got there early to catch Coco And The Lost, will be looking forward to their next Brighton live shows.

Coco And The Lost:

Ella Flannery – vocals

Charlie – guitar and keyboards

Connor – drums

Coco And The Lost setlist:

‘What’s Your Take On It’ (a 2023 single release)

‘Everything Is Fine’ (from 2023 ‘I’ve Got Nothing John’ EP)

‘Somethings Going On Here’ (from 2023 ‘I’ve Got Nothing John’ EP)

‘Crying In The Bathroom’ (a 2021 single release)

‘Hold You Now’ (from 2023 ‘I’ve Got Nothing John’ EP)

‘Oh What A Curse’

‘One Last Thing’

‘I’ve Got Nothing John’ (from 2023 ‘I’ve Got Nothing John’ EP)

linktr.ee/cocoandthelost

And here’s our review of COWZ at TGE Beach Stage, The Great Escape 10.5.23 by Nick Linazasoro:

To get things “moo-ving” this evening were COWZ, who are a couple of energetic young singers (they/she) who were accompanied by Joshy on drums and drumpads, plus the backing track was also played for each song.

They offered the eager punters bouncy tunes for modern times, inside the relatively packed specially erected tent on Brighton Beach to the east of the pier. The duo sang most of their set in unison, which was rather impressive. They told us that they like to gossip, so the “gossip” on them is that if you are a fan of Girli or Caity Baser, then COWZ are for you!

Every tune was like a travelogue of their lives and their set was literally filled with earworms. They ended on a high as their final number was their best of the night. With a simple “OK bye” and they were off after just 25 minutes. It had been a fun filled bubble-gum pop set and we concluded that we very much would like to see them live again, which was an encouraging start for TGE23.

www.instagram.com/wearecowz

Completing the 12th July bill will be Brighton based Everyday Saints who refer to themselves as “evil dingepop disco vampires”.

linktr.ee/everydaysaints