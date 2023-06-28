The days of red and cream buses on the city’s streets are numbered after Brighton and Hove Buses announced a rebrand.

The bus company said today its will be respraying buses with a new teal and aqua colour scheme over the coming months and years.

The buses will also have a series of rainbow coloured icons representing passengers on the side.

The last time the buses’ colours were changed was 35 years ago.

Ed Wills, Managing Director at Brighton and Hove Buses, said: “Our brand livery has not changed much since the 90s, but we, and our city, have changed hugely in that time.

“That’s why we’re transforming our brand to more accurately represent the spirit of who we are today and the unique, vibrant city that we serve.”

The company says the new scheme represent the colours of the sky and the sea, and are likely to start hitting the streets in autumn.

Its logo is also changing, to include what it describes as ” a slick A to B journey line”.