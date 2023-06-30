Today is the last chance to shape the future of a £13 million scheme to revamp Hove seafront between the King Alfred and the Lagoon.

Last week councillors voted to keep a lid on the cost of the project after construction estimates came in over budget – at £16.6 million.

Councillors were presented with an indicative list of features that could be chopped from the scheme to save money.

But the new Labour council leader Bella Sankey said that she was keen to hear from the public before a final decision was made.

And even then, Councillor Sankey said that she hoped that it might be possible to find other ways of funding features that had made the overall project attractive in the first place.

Among the items on a list of potential savings presented to councillors were some children’s play equipment, a sand sports area and the proposed resurfacing of north-south paths.

Other changes could including seeding lawns rather than turfing them, using cheaper plants and using cheaper materials for paths which would be narrower than initially planned.

The budget for the scheme had included some financial slack to allow for the rising costs of labour and materials but prices had gone up faster than anticipated.

Councillor Sankey told a meeting last week: “We are very confident … that this can still be delivered to a really excellent standard.

“It’s a very exciting project and a much-needed project. I believe it will be the first new park in the city for over 100 years.”

To see the report to councillors detailing proposed savings, click here.

https://democracy.brighton-hove.gov.uk/documents/b38692/Addenum%20-%20Late%20Report%2022nd-Jun-2023%2016.00%20Strategy%20Finance%20City%20Regeneration%20Committee.pdf?T=9

To share feedback on which features should be retained, email kingswaytothesea@brighton-hove.gov.uk today (Friday 30 June).