A Brighton premises has been granted a variation to its drinks licence to cover an outdoor area after bosses at the venue reached a compromise with neighbours.

Brighton Pride CIC (Community Interest Company) can serve food and drinks to up to 100 customers in a new outside area at its base near Brighton railway station.

The CIC successfully applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for changes to its licence at Ironworks Studios, in Cheapside, on the corner of Blackman Street.

Neighbours spoke about their concerns to a council licensing panel – made up of three councillors – at a hearing on Tuesday 20 June.

They were worried about the effect of increased noise on their young children who they said were already disturbed by customers and late-night events at Ironworks.

The neighbours received support from Green councillor Ellen McLeay who has lived in the area for 13 years and now represents West Hill and North Laine ward on the council.

She told the licensing panel that Ironworks had become more of an entertainment venue so more people were coming to the area, drinking and behaving in an anti-social way.

Brighton Pride director Paul Kemp said that the organisation had been at Ironworks for nine years.

The CIC had started holding events when the coronavirus pandemic led to Pride being cancelled for two years. But in 2021, they were able to host events at the building.

Mr Kemp agreed that there should be no late-night DJ events and he agreed to close the outdoor area by 8pm from Sunday to Thursday and 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The panel made these restrictions part of the conditions of the venue’s licence. It recommended adding acoustic quilting to the fencing.

The panel – made up of councillors Julie Cattell, Paul Nann and Tobias Sheard – said in a decision letter: “The panel recognised the willingness of the residents and ward councillor to arrive at an acceptable solution and their reasonable approach towards achieving this.

“They had participated in the meeting organised by the applicants and found it useful.

“After a positive and constructive discussion during the hearing, a reasonable compromise was arrived at which the panel considers is appropriate to endorse.”

Ironworks Studios manager Paul Diello said: “We’re really pleased that we were able to reach an outcome that suits everyone and are delighted that we can provide a great customer experience for our audiences while being good neighbours.”