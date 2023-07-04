Vandals smashing car and van windows have been caught on camera after a night time spree.

The pair were filmed by CCTV in Tarner Road. The footage shows one taking a heavy item from a skip and hurling towards the back of a car parked in a disabled parking bay.

Police were called, and officers found two more vehicles with similar damage round the corner in Sussex Street.

The owners of another van parked off Sussex Street also found its windscreen had been smashed the next day.



The woman whose CCTV caught them said: “There’s just no reason for it. They only look about 14 or 15.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called shortly after 11pm on Saturday (July 1) to a report of damage being caused to a vehicle parked in Tarner Road, Brighton.

“Officers attended and found a further two vehicles with damage in nearby Sussex Street.

“An area search was carried out for the suspect but with no trace. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1571 of 01/07.”