Cyclists quizzed the new Labour council today (Thursday 6 July) about its decisions to pause and review two key “active travel” projects since taking office in May.

They asked questions about the Valley Gardens scheme and the proposed A259 seafront cycle lane extension at a meeting at Hove Town Hall this afternoon.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten said that his party was committed to active travel and wanted both schemes to work for everyone while achieving the best value for money.

Councillor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said that the best way to encourage active travel – walking and cycling – was to use both the carrot and the stick.

He said: “We must move away from regressive attitudes towards those who need to drive for work, to access services and connect communities across our city.

“Yes, we need to ensure public transport is accessible, affordable and meets the needs of our city and ensure active travel is attractive and safe, encouraging more people to do so.

“Studies show that the regressive ‘stick’ approach without ‘carrot’ encouragement is counter-productive and proven not to give the gains for active travel.

“Labour recognises that studies show a combined ‘carrot and stick’ approach to active travel is the best way to ensure uptake. We listen to the experts when it comes to policy development.

“By implementing real choice for our city’s transport options, we plan to encourage more residents and visitors to choose active travel, bike share, public transport and low-carbon options to move around our city.

“We have a plan to meet the immediate need and to develop a vision that works for the 2030s and beyond.”

Work was due to start this year on the final stage of a revamp from The Level to the sea – known as Valley Gardens Phase Three.

The most controversial feature is a plan to replace the Aquarium roundabout – in front of the Palace Pier and Sea Life Centre – with a T-junction controlled by traffic lights.

Councillor Muten said that the junction of the A23 and A259 had to work for all, including cyclists, walkers and people with disabilities.

Those asking questions about the review of the schemes included Cicely Lloyd, from the Brighton Multicultural Women’s Cycle Club, who asked why her group had not been consulted about review.

She said that her members could not afford the bus and used bicycles to get around the city.

Another question came from Duncan Blinkhorn who said that he was concerned that cycle lanes currently stopped abruptly, making it hard to get to the seafront safely.

He said that Labour councillors had made the case for change 17 years ago and were now responsible for delaying the Valley Gardens scheme that they had proposed.

And another question came Andy Keetch who sought assurances that Labour councillors would not seek to scrap or delay the plans.

Councillor Muten said that the council was committed to the Valley Gardens scheme and other active travel measures and would improve the connections on routes for cyclists.