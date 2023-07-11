Community leaders from across Brighton and Hove have expressed support for the local Jewish communities following a terror-related arrest.

Security at Holland Road Synagogue was tightened after the arrest of a Brighton teenager for terrorism offences on Tuesday, 27 June.

He is accused of doing online research into the Hove Hebrew Congregation, amongst other alleged terrorism offences.

The city’s One Voice partnership today released a coordinated statement to condemn the offence and reaffirm the community’s resilience against extremism and terrorism.

Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We condemn antisemitism and hate in all its forms.

“I want to reassure the Jewish community and all those affected by this that we stand with you.

“The values of equality, justice and tolerance run through our city, and we reject any attempt to divide, threaten or commit acts of violence in our communities.”

There is thought to be no further risk but residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

The Sussex Jewish Representative Council said: “This is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat the Jewish community faces from those fomenting antisemitic views.

“These extremist views do not come from just one side of the political spectrum, and it is important to understand that hate speech, whatever its political root, can create a hostile environment in which antisemitism can flourish.

“We would encourage people to be mindful of their language and the way they put their views forward in public and on social media.

“The use of casual antisemitic tropes and rhetoric creates a fertile ground for those harbouring hatred and anti-Jewish racism.

“The small Jewish community of Brighton and Hove should feel safe to practise and demonstrate our faith without the threat of terrorism, violence, or hostility.”

Sabri Ben-Ameur from the Brighton and Hove Muslim Forum said: “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish communities in our city and will continue our great tradition of unity and respect for all in our city.

“We must challenge and stamp out all forms of hate crime including hate inspired by far-right Neo Nazi groups.”

Rik Child, trustee of Brighton and Hove Faith In Action (BHFA) said: “We must always guard against prejudice, intolerance and radicalisation ensuring all communities and individuals are safe in our city.

“We stand with the Jewish community together against antisemitism.”

Mason Reynolds, 18, of Moulsecoomb Way, was remanded in custody following an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court last week.