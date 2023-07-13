A new roller rink is opening next month on the top deck of the i360.

The seafront attraction is installing a specially designed roller floor on one side of the deck, with a colourful mural for both skaters and people travelling in the pod.

The open air rink, which is due to open on 1 August, will be a permanent new fixture.

The floor has been designed and is being painted by Brighton visual artist, illustrator and mural painter, Amber Elise.

She said: “I have a great design in mind that I believe will capture the essence of the skate culture and the energy of Brighton.

“I’m looking forward to embracing the challenge and bringing this vision to life, immersing the skaters and visitors in a world of creativity and inspiration.”

Roller skating in Brighton has a long history dating back to the 19th century, when an outdoor roller rink was built near the Palace Pier and Aquarium in 1876.

In the 1950s, another roller rink emerged at the Peter Pan Play Area in Kemptown, and there are also plans for a new rink as part of the new Kingsway to the Sea development west of Hove Lawns.

Recently, the city’s roller skaters have been campaigning for a new rink on Brighton seafront.

One of the campaigners, Kris Ward, a former ice skater from Brighton, said: “Our skating community began with a small group of 12 skaters back in 2010 called Brighton Skate.

“Our skating community has grown to over 3,000 members, which shows its popularity.

“Brighton Skate is also linked to communities in Spain and the USA and has had positive effects in surrounding towns and cities to Brighton, so it will be a fantastic addition to our city.

“My vision for a roller rink goes beyond recreational value. I see it as a space that fosters inclusivity, creates lasting memories, and brings people together.

“Roller skating has a unique way of uniting individuals of all ages and backgrounds. It promotes an active lifestyle and provides a platform for shared experiences.

“I cannot wait to see families, friends, and roller-skating enthusiasts coming together at the new rink, forging connections, and making new friends.”

An i360 spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to bring the joy of roller skating back to Brighton’s iconic seafront. Our aim is to create a fun and inclusive space where families, friends, and roller-skating enthusiasts can come together to enjoy this timeless activity in a vibrant setting.”

To cater to all skaters’ needs, the roller rink will offer a range of services, including skate rentals, lessons, an private party bookings. For those that already own their own skates, a reduced entrance price will be offered.

Prices are:

Skate only – £6.50

Skate and skate hire – £9.50

Member skate only – £5.20

Member Skate and skate hire – £8.70