Seadog create dream-pop songs, combining a variety of influences into a myriad sound with anthemic electric and acoustic samples and textures. Seadog consists of Mark Benton on guitar and Tom Chadd on keyboards, as well as a new drummer so I hear. They have announced that they will be releasing their new single ‘Deadweights’ which will come out via austerity records, and is taken from their forthcoming album ‘Internal Noise’.

In support of this new release, the band have announced (in association with promoters Melting Vinyl) a single launch concert which will take place on Tuesday 22nd August at The Rossi Bar on Queens Road in Brighton, where there will be a limited edition clear 7″ lathe cut vinyl available exclusively at the show! Support will come from Brighton based electro-acoustic duo Greenness. Tickets are available HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught up with Seadog back in October 2021 when they were performing at The Piper in St Leonards-on-Sea. Here’s what we said:

“Seadog are a Brighton-based duo comprising singer songwriter Mark Benton, playing a Fender Mustang and Tom Chadd behind a Nord keyboard and an array of electrical boxes connected by a colourful jumble of leads. Their sound is lush and deeply layered, and has a dreamy shoegazy feel.

I particularly like the jangly guitar psych of recent single ‘Old Joe’, and the mesmeric drone of impending Austerity release ‘Foolhardy’. The brooding minimalism of ‘How We Lost Our Minds’ is also strikingly beautiful.

“This is Tom….checking his emails,” Mark jokes, referring to the Apple MacBook. I suspect it’s actually running Ableton, or similar digital wizardry, as it’s next to an Akai controller. Whatever’s in the box, it’s providing a stunningly rich palette of sounds to compliment the songwriting. The projections have morphed to a psychedelic treetop scene, and it’s nice that Mark namechecks Chris from Innerstrings on visuals and Harry on the sound desk, both doing a cracking job on what’ll be a long shift.

I’m very impressed with the quality of songwriting and rich sound of Seadog”.

It’s not only us that rate Seadog, but also these folk:

“There is this back and forth between intimate and distant that I really like. And when it goes big , it still manages to stay soft and thoughtful” – Jason Lytle (Grandaddy)

“Seadog have been quietly working their way into our hearts through a consistent run of tracks released over the last few years. Seadog’s home within our hearts is set for many more years to come.” – Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins/Bella Union)

“Really pretty good and nice voice”– David Crosby

seadogmusic.com