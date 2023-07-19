Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Mitchell Andrew Gardner-Whiles.

Gardner-Whiles, 35, is wanted in connection with a number of violent domestic crimes and on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is 6ft 2in and of a heavy build, with brown hair and a southern accent. He has scars to his right cheek and right ear.

He also has a number of tattoos on his arms and neck.

Gardner-Whiles has links to Brighton, Peacehaven and Newhaven.

If you see him, do not approach, but call 999 immediately quoting serial 194 of 26/06.