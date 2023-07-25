Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento has joined West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old winger made nine Premier League appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Technical director David Weir said: “Jeremy is at a stage now where he needs to play regularly and this is a really good move for him.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on his development throughout the campaign and wish him well for the season.”

The Ecuador international, who was born in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to Ecuadorian parents, joined Brighton from Benfica in 2021.

He went on to make his first-team debut in September of that year in the Carabao Cup.

And he has since made 19 first-team appearances for Brighton in all competitions.

He has also played for his country 13 times since joining the Seagulls.