Sussex Police said that officers were carrying out more patrols after reports of drug dealing near a small shopping parade in Brighton.

Neighbours said that drug dealers were operating out of a private parking area on the corner of Springfield Road and Beaconsfield Road.

They spoke out about the drug dealing when they objected to a planning application to put an advertising billboard on the site.

Staff at the neighbouring Cats Protection charity shop also raised the issue of drug dealing when objecting to the billboard application.

According to the plans, the advertising hoarding would be 5ft high, 21ft wide and 8in deep – 1.5 metres x 6.5m x 20cm – and sit above a wall.

They said: “We are not going to let this illuminated sign be fixed to our wall. This will block the light out of our basement flat behind it.

“There is enough illegal dealing going on behind the wall after dark as it is without making it easier for them to be hidden while carrying out their illegal activities.”

One of the 36 objections listed on Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning website said: “Why on earth give one more dark corner for drug dealers to utilise.”

Another said the “unusable” neighbouring phone box is used by addicts “shooting up”.

The UK Crime Map indicated that six drug-related incidents had been recorded within half a mile from June 2020 to May 2023.

Sussex Police said that the force was aware of concerns about drug-related activity in the Springfield Road and Beaconsfield Road area.

The force said: “Patrols have been increased in the area and PCSOs and officers have met with the community to discuss their specific concerns.

“Work is ongoing to identify and catch those responsible while we collaborate with our partners to address the root causes and safeguard vulnerable people at risk of harm.”