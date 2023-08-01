The council plans to put a painted wooden hoarding with anti-climbing rollers around a café building and public toilets blighted by vandalism.

Brighton and Hove City Council has applied for planning permission to build a painted plywood hoarding around the café and toilets at The Level.

The move follows advice from Sussex Police community officers based at the park, according to the council.

The planning application said that the hoarding would “best preserve the future use of the building and prevent the safety risk of people climbing on to the roof”.

It added: “The building requires protection from anti-social behaviour.”

According to the application, the hoarding would be decorated with a mural and include anti-climbing rollers.

The café has gone through several incarnations in the 10 years since it was built as part of a multimillion-pound revamp of The Level.

It was initially known as the Velo Café and operated by the local Small Batch coffee shop chain.

It has since been known as Tomato Dolce and Salato before becoming The Level Café which ceased trading in 2021.

Since it opened in 2013, the £1 million café building has had to have its eco-roof replaced before being forced to close when water came through the floor.

Flooding at The Level, which has closed the café for two years, is partly a result of damage caused to the Victorian brick drainage system when the skate park was built.

Work to resolve the problem has included planting trees and installing seven soakaways for water running down from Ditchling Road.

To see the application or to comment on it, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/02025.

The application is due to be decided by Tuesday 19 September.