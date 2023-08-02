Gusts of up to 60mph could sweep across the south coast today (Wednesday 2 August), according to the Met Office.

Brighton and Hove are likely to have slightly slower wind speeds but the area is still covered by a yellow wind warning, from 4am to 6pm, issued by the official forecaster.

The Met Office said: “Unseasonably windy weather will affect coastal southern England on Wednesday, leading to some disruption to travel and outdoor activities.

“Unseasonably windy conditions, accompanied by showers or longer spells of rain, will affect southern England and Wales.

“The highest winds will affect the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall from early morning, spreading into other English Channel coastal areas during the morning with gusts expected to widely reach 45mph to 50mph and perhaps in excess of 55mph to 60mph in the most exposed spots in the far south and southwest of England.

“Later in the afternoon winds will start to slowly ease.”

The Met Office warned people to expect delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

It said: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

And it added that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport were likely and that some bus and train services would probably be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

It also warned of the possibility of power cuts in some areas.