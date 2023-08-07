HOT MILK + INME + STONE ANGELS + COPPER TOPP – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 4.8.23

The Brighton Pride festivities get a high-voltage kickstart with the first ever ‘Pride Rocks‘ concert at Patterns, showcasing an exciting trio of bands.

But before they grace the stage, compère Copper Topp starts off proceedings by grabbing the mic and giving the crowd a preview of their new single ‘Bury Me Alive’ joined by their guitarist for added hard rock punch.

open.spotify.com

Then just after 7pm, Stone Angels leap onto the stage and pump out 30 minutes of adrenaline-fueled rock. With their twin guitars spitting fire and a rhythm section that strikes like lightning, they deliver a seven-song set that quickly stokes the crowd into a warming frenzy.

www.instagram.com/stoneangelsband

Next, INME, a fierce post-hardcore quintet straight out of Essex, make their entrance. Having caught their show at the ‘Takedown Festival’ earlier this year, I can say they’ve raised the bar even higher tonight. Launching into ‘Underdose’ with Gazz Marlow’s explosive riffs, the band whips up a nine-song battery, captivating the crowd and grabbing their attention with vocalist Dave McPherson up on the barrier for most of the set, getting as close to the fans as possible. They wrap up on a high note with massive sing-a-longs for ‘So You Know’, my highlight, ‘Firefly’, and their closing song ‘Faster The Chase’. The good news is Dave McPherson, Gazz Marlow and Matt Bonner will be back in Brighton with an acoustic set at The Folklore Rooms on Wednesday 9th August. Purchase your tickets HERE.

www.inmeofficial.co.uk

Hot Milk who are Jim Shaw, Han Mee, Tom Paton and Harry Deller bounce onto the stage precisely at 9pm and instantly shatters the atmosphere with a set pulsating every inch of the venue from the word go. The band’s magnetic energy doesn’t falter for a second, both on stage and within the ecstatic crowd. If you’ve only ever plugged into their singles and EPs, you’re missing out – as it’s on stage that this band shines. The songs are raw and passionate, and they bulldoze into the audience. The lyrics are spat out and screamed back by the fans in unison. It’s an intoxicating atmosphere, thick with sweat, beer, and pure energy. Han Mee, wielding her rhythm guitar, is an undeniable force, channeling the same aura as a young Joan Jett. Although the crowd predominantly represents the LGBTQ+ community, it’s a vibrant mix of just about everyone, just like Brighton itself!

The band cranks the intensity through a one-hour, 12-song setlist, kicking off the wild ride with the heavy synth beats of ‘Party On My Deathbed’. Power pop anthem ‘I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I’m Dead’ is irresistible. At the same time, ‘Bad Influence’ and ‘Teenage Runaways’ are up-tempo numbers that mix heavy guitar, electronica and catchy sugar-sweet hooks to maximum effect. Beyond the energy, their songs tackle important topics like mental health, LGBTQIA+ rights, gun violence, and the climate crisis. Han Mee swaps between vocals and rhythm guitar as required, enhancing the powerhouse vibe. Their rhythm section, featuring bassist Tom Paton and drummer Harry Deller, provides the steady backbone throughout. ‘I Think I Hate Myself’ is a real crowd favourite, while ‘The Secret To Saying Goodbye’ shines with its sheer pop brilliance. ‘Horror Show’ stands out above the rest and is the highlight of the set for me, and the trio of ‘Candy Coated Lies’, ‘Bloodstream’, and ‘Split Personality’ all high-energy electro-pop anthems that bring the hot, sweaty show to a climax of moshing and crowd surfing.

Hot Milk’s upcoming album, ‘A Call To The Void’, is dropping on 25th August – it’s one you won’t want to miss! Pre-order your copy HERE.

www.hotmilk.co.uk

www.priderockfestival.com