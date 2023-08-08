The first low cost summer activity guide for East Brighton has been published, featuring dozens of free activities.

East Brighton Trust (EBT)’s guide brings together holiday programs from local schools, people, and organisations, with sessions ranging from archaeology to go-karting and graffiti street art to swimming.

And for the first time, EBT has helped fund many of the summer holiday activities on the list using their grants, meaning the majority of them are free.

Ty Goddard, director at EBT said: “Our thanks to the brilliant organisations who work across our communities to host these wonderful activities.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support for this Summer Guide which advertises all that’s on offer this summer across East Brighton.”

The activities in the guide are hosted in conjunction with Trust for Developing Communities (TDC), Crew Club, and Brighton and Hove Holiday Activities and Food (HAF).

Some activities hosted by partners received funding from Youth Led Grants from Brighton and Hove City Council.

EBT owns property in East Brighton and uses the rental incomes to distribute small grants to local disadvantaged communities to make a positive difference to those who live there.

They work across Moulsecoomb, Bevendean, Bates Estate, Saunders Park, Manor Farm, Whitehawk, Craven Vale, and Bristol Estate.

To see the summer activity guide click here: https://www.eastbrightontrust.co.uk/summer-activities