Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared a picture of Brighton and Hove from space with a message home.

Dr Al Neyadi wrote: “The beautiful city of Brighton, UK, where I spent memorable years during my studies. Hello from space to all my friends there.”

The Brighton University graduate also sent a selfie in which he was wearing a top with Brighton emblazoned on it.

The pictures were shared locally by the University of Brighton Alumni Association.

He made history as the first Arab astronaut to take part in a long duration space mission aboard the International Space Station.

Dr Al Neyadi graduated with a degree in electronics and communications engineering from Brighton in 2004 before studying for his masters in the United Arab Emirates and a doctorate in Australia.

He beat more than 4,000 candidates to enter the UAE astronaut programme at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, in Dubai, and trained in Houston for three years with NASA.

The 42-year-old went into space in March – and in April he carried out his first spacewalk.

Brighton University vice-chancellor Debra Humphris said in February: “This is a rare and wonderful achievement by Sultan – and one that reflects a huge amount of dedication and hard work.

“On behalf of everyone at the University of Brighton, we wish him the best of luck for his mission aboard the International Space Station.”

Professor Humphris added: “I’m incredibly proud to know that our university played an important role in his journey and we look forward to hearing about his exploits when he returns.”

Brighton University’s director of philanthropy and alumni engagement Marnie Middlemiss said: “We take great pride in celebrating the achievements of all our graduates and how they translate their applied learning and knowledge into creating change and building their careers.

“We want to give huge congratulations to Sultan for being selected for this amazing mission to the International Space Station.

“He continues to be an inspiration to our students – past, present and future – and shows the ‘Brighton effect’ really can lead our graduates to the most incredible places.”