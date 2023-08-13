A planning inspector has approved an outline plan to build demolish two blocks and build seven houses in Telscombe Cliffs.

The new homes will replace Evershed Court and Fairlight Court, off Fairlight Avenue, and behind South Coast Road.

The developer, David Hooker, 63, and his business, Union Workhouse Limited, appealed to the Planning Inspectorate because Lewes District Council had taken too long to consider the planning application.

Officials recommended approving the scheme but, when it came before the council’s Planning Committee, councillors voted against it.

The committee said: “The layout, the number of units proposed (and) the tight access would result in a form of development that would be out of character with the prevailing pattern in the area and would be likely to result in highway and pedestrian safety issues.”

But planning inspector Martin Andrews said: “The assertions of overdevelopment are in my view unjustified and I note that the development footprint would actually be smaller than at present.

“The proposed houses would have good sized rear gardens and there would be adequate space for parking.

“Furthermore, it is in the nature of infill development to be more intensive than the existing land use — otherwise it would, by definition, not be feasible.

“Government policy in the National Planning Policy Framework 2021 is to make the best use of brownfield land and for there to be a positive approach towards housebuilding in sustainable areas.

“The appeal scheme meets these requirements and with the assistance of a good standard of hard and soft landscaping … the appeal scheme would not be so different as regards appearance to draw the eye and be seen as a harmful change.”

As a result of this view, the planning inspector overturned the council’s decision, meaning the scheme now has outline permission.

Mr Andrews added that there should be “conditions in respect of an asbestos survey, contamination remediation, foul and surface water drainage, landscaping, and external materials”.

These, he said, “will combine to ensure a good environmental standard for the development and its surroundings.”

The scheme provides each home with two parking spaces as well as bicycle and motorbike parking – and the roof layout includes solar panels.

The decision notice noted that Union Workhouse had applied for costs from the council.

The result of this application, which has not yet been published, will depend on whether the council is judged to have acted “unreasonably” in coming to its original decision.

To see the application, visit the planning portal on the Lewes District Council website and search for LW/21/0977.

To see the appeal decision, visit the Planning Inspectorate website and search for 3309543.