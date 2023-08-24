Pupils at Brighton College were celebrating record-breaking GCSE results today (Thursday 24 August), with the most common grade being the top grade – 9.

Students achieved 1,115 grade 9s – more than ever before – following the example of the sixth formers who achieved top grades in their A levels last week.

A total of 45 pupils were awarded at least nine grade 9s, with 24 pupils gaining an incredible 10, 11 or 12 grade 9s.

And 93 per cent of results were the top grades 7, 8 or 9.

The school said that science led the way, with 90 per cent of pupils earning a 9 and, between them, pupils were awarded more than 300 9s in biology, chemistry and physics.

Head master Richard Cairns said “We are thrilled for all of them – though perhaps the loudest whoops of joy have been for those who have not always found academic matters straightforward but have secured the 7s, 8s and 9s that they once thought were impossible.

“It reflects so well on the aspirational culture of the school and the inspirational nature of its teaching body.”

Among those achieving 12 grade 9s was Arjun Kolani, a Team GB chess champion, who won the Under-14 British Chess Championship in 2021 and has been playing for the Sussex first team in the Four Nations Chess League.

Another Team GB competitor, British Under-16 fencing champion Keira Donnelly-Sallows, is celebrating after achieving 11 grade 9s.

She is ranked 2nd in the British Cadet Women’s Sabre (U17) and has her sights set on competing in the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

She said: “Fencing is everything to me and my school Brighton College are really understanding and supportive.”

Her mother Kerstin said: “As a family we have been so impressed and grateful to Brighton College for their partnership and how they have supported Keira in everything she has done.

“Everyone there has been amazing and I honestly don’t think she could have achieved all that she has without the support of the school.”