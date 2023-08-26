Gazelle Twin – aka composer, producer, singer, and visual artist Elizabeth Bernholz – announced her signing to revered British independent label, Invada Records, back in June. They dropped her fourth solo studio album ‘Then You Run’ to much acclaim on 7th July.

At the time of signing Invada Records co-founder Geoff Barrow stated: “After having the pleasure of releasing two brilliant scores by Elizabeth [Gazelle Twin] we are so incredibly happy to announce that she is signing to the Invada label as an artist. We’ve always loved her whole aesthetic which surrounds her art, so we feel honoured that she’s chosen Invada to release her new Gazelle Twin album.”

Commenting on the new signing, Gazelle Twin said, “I’ve long admired Invada and what they do. Getting to know them over the last few years, seeing how hard they work and how committed they are to the artists they release – as well as their supporters – I know I’ve lucked out big time.”

Invada Records have now released three recent Gazelle Twin scores (2020’s ‘Nocturne’ and 2021’s ‘The Power’) and her new score for ‘Then You Run’, Sky Original’s new eight-part drama based on Zoran Drvenkar’s thriller novel, ‘YOU’. The darkly comic thriller series, which follows four rebellious London teenagers on a city getaway to Rotterdam, was launched on Sky Max and NOW on 7th July 2023. Watch the trailer HERE.

The latest Gazelle Twin studio album, which follows 2018’s acclaimed album ‘Pastoral’ (described by Pitchfork as “…belonging to a proud tradition of English satire, plumbing the depths of the nation’s psyche and twisting it to wryly discomforting ends”) is going to be accompanied by a trio of live performances, starting on 10th November at London’s Bush Hall, then Sage 2 in Newcastle on 16th, and finishing here in Brighton on 24th November at the Attenborough Centre For The Creative Arts (ACCA) based at the University of Sussex, Gardner Centre Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 9RA.

Gazelle Twin 2023 tour:

10 November – London, Bush Hall

16 November – Newcastle, Sage 2

24 November – Brighton, ACCA

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Gazelle Twin is on Bandcamp.

www.gazelletwin.com