Virtually no trains will run from Brighton and Hove this Friday, and not many on Saturday because of two days of strike action, rail bosses are warning.

The train drivers’ union Aslef is calling its members out on strike on Friday, and banning them from working overtime on Saturday.

And members the RMT union, which represents other rail workers, will be striking on Saturday.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Thameslink and Southern services, says there will be no trains on the “vast majority” of its network on Friday, except a limited shuttle from London Victoria direct to Gatwick.

On Saturday, first trains will be later and last trains earlier than normal, with no trains running between Hove and Preston Park.

And on Sunday, services will take some time to return to normal after the previous days’ disruption.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s Customer Service Director, said: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this industrial action is causing to our customers.

“If trains are running on your route, they are likely to be busier than normal, with longer waiting times.

“First and last trains will be particularly busy, so please travel later and return earlier if you can. Please plan all your journeys carefully in advance, and check again before you set off.

“We strongly advise you to make sure you know the times of your last trains – including any connections – to make sure you can get home before services finish.”

Train times are available now in online journey planners such as National Rail Enquiries.