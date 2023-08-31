Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross has been called up to the full German National squad for the first time in his career – Gross may feature in games against Japan and France.

Lewis Dunk has received his first England call up since 2018. Dunk has one full cap against USA.

The Albion captain was selected for England earlier in the year but had to withdraw through injury.

Many Albion followers will however be disappointed Solly March has not been included in the squad announced today.