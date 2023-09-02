Brighton & Hove Albion will host AEK Athens of Greece in the Europa League Group B on Thursday 21st September at what is sure to be a sold out Amex Stadium.

Albion then travel to Olympique Marseille on 5th October before hosting Dutch giants ,Ajax at the Amex on October 26th – a date synonymous with Albion fans as it will mark 21 years since the Seagulls were thrashed five nil by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Seagulls then play the return fixture in Amsterdam on 9th November before playing away at Athens on November 30th

Albion will then conclude the group stage with at home fixture against Olympique Marseille on December 14th. Just 20 years after the Seagulls were unable to play homes games in December as Withdean Stadium was used for Christmas park and ride shoppers.

Albion host Newcastle at the in Amex in the Premier League later today.