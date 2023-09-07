Police believe a man who sexually assaulted a woman after doing reiki with her on Hove beach could have struck more than once.

Two women have reported similar incidents on Hove beach in the past couple of weeks.

In the most recent, a woman in her 20s reported being approached by a man while preparing to go for a swim on Hove Beach at around 7.20am on Friday, 25 August.

Following a brief interaction, where they engaged in a reiki/energy practice, he sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5ft 6in tall with dark brown, short hair. He was wearing a bright red crew neck sweatshirt and black/navy jogging bottoms.

Police believe he may be linked to a similar incident reported in the same area three days previously on 22 August.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the description or has any information that can help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 137 of 27/08.