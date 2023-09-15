Once bitter rivals who fought on the beach in Brighton, now old mods and rockers are back in town and working together to raise money for charity.

Even councillors agreed that this is the time for action as they gave their backing to Mods Aid, a fundraiser being organised for next spring.

This year’s event raised £8,000, according to Sussex Homeless Support founder Jim Deans as he addressed a Brighton and Hove City Council committee meeting at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Thursday 14 September).

Mr Deans told the council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee that Mods Aid also brought wider financial benefits for Brighton and Hove – and didn’t “close the city down”.

He asked the council to help the organisers to set up a secure campsite for Mods Aid next April as well as for future events.

Mr Deans said: “I hope councillors noticed that the increase in Mod activity last bank holiday saw the city crammed with events and people.

“2024 is the 60th anniversary of the mods v rockers clashes. Now, mods and rockers have grown out of the shenanigans seen 60 years ago. We are friends now and share many fundraising events.

“I am asking the committee to support this huge increase in tourists and take advantage of free promotion.”

Labour councillor Alan Robins, who chair the committee, said that members of the council events team would look at ways to support Mods Aid.

Another Labour councillor Ty Goddard said that he was impressed with the work that they were doing – and that he heard from Mr Deans regularly as his ward councillor.

Councillor Goddard: “These festivals are self-generating. That’s what’s really important. These come from the Brighton and Hove community.

“We’ve just had – this weekend – the Speed Trials. These are tip-top events, not global brands.

“The economics for the charities and voluntary sector are profound but also the spend here in our hospitality sector.”

The next Mods Aid event is planned for Sunday 7 April at the Concorde 2, in Madeira Drive.