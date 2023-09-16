Sussex Police have issued an appeal for the public’s help to find two burglary suspects.

The force said today (Saturday 16 September): “We are investigating a burglary in Brighton and are looking to identify these two people.

“A bicycle was reported stolen from a property in Lewes Road at some point between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday 17 August.

“The investigation has identified these two people of interest and officers are looking to locate them.

“If you recognise them, or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 872 of 20/08.”