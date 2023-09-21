The Victoria Fountain is set to be switched back on tomorrow, if the finishing touches to a major restoration project go as planned.

Hoardings are coming down this morning, with workmen on site saying the switch on may be more likely to happen on Monday.

The 19th century fountain was dismantled and taken away for specialist repairs last December after first being spotted listing the previous Christmas.

It was originally hoped it would be back up and running by mid-June – but the finish date has slipped twice since.

Lead councillor for heritage Alan Robins said: “I’m really excited that the scaffolding at the Victoria Fountain is now down and our renovation project is so close to completion.

“When it’s all finished our magnificent fountain will be a heritage feature everyone in the city can be very proud of.

“Once the hoarding is taken away later this week, people will be able to see inside.

“The feedback we’ve been getting from passers-by has been incredibly positive.

“There’s still work to do to reinstate the rocks, carry out final commissioning and then clear the site.

“There will be some sections of protective fencing left in place while we complete our work, so we can do this safely.

“The weather may mean this takes a bit longer than we had hoped, but we’re certainly aiming to have it all resolved by the end of the month.”

The Victoria Fountain, also known as the Dolphin Fountain, is 32 feet in height and includes a large, cast-iron pool with a rim decorated with egg-and-dart mouldings. It has three levels of cascading water.

It was originally installed to mark Queen Victoria’s 27th birthday in 1846.

The Grade II Listed structure was restored between 1990 and 1995 in readiness for a visit by the then Prince Charles.