An out of sorts Albion are level at half time but only just.

Dominic Solanke’s goal after Bart Verbruggen’s error put the Cherries in front.

Albion looked lost but got back into the game as a Billy Gilmour free kick head was headed home by Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez for 1-1.

Gilmour and Joel Veltman both picked up yellow cards towards the end of the half.