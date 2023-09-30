Albion were tonked by Aston Villa at Villa Park – the Seagulls joint record loss in the Premier League.

The Seagulls looked woefully light in midfield and central defender Adam Webster had a a nightmare performance and may yet get two own goals attiributed to him.

Pervis Estupinan had a definite own goal as he inadvertently steered in Villa’s third after Ollie Watkins had scored the first two for Villa.

Substitute Ansu Fati scored his first Albion goal to reduce the arrears to 3-1 and for a while Albion were back on top

A hat- trick strike from Watkins another from Jacob Ramsey and an injury time sixth from Douglas Luiz sent Villa above Albion into third.

The Seagulls must now regroup for the away Europa League fixture at Marseilles on Thursday followed by Liverpool at the Amex next Sunday in the Premier League.