A Brighton police inspector has been sacked for groping one of his female colleagues on a night out.

Inspector Wes Wilkie was found guilty of discreditable conduct at a special hearing at Sussex Police headquarters this morning.

The panel, chaired by Chief Constable Jo Shiner, was told Inspector Wilkie, aged 38, was on a night out with colleagues when he inappropriately touched a female officer. This was witnessed by colleagues and the female officer reported it to her supervisor.

Insp Wilkie was moved away from the division and later suspended while an investigation was carried out. Insp Wilkie resigned from the force in December 2022.

Although the criminal investigation did not result in a prosecution, the force’s Professional Standards Department then progressed a misconduct investigation.

Insp Wilkie was alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Equality and Diversity, and Authority, Respect and Diversity.

The allegations against him were found to be proven by Chief Constable Shiner, with a decision that he would have been dismissed with immediate effect had he not resigned. He was added to the College of Policing barred list which will prevent a return to policing.

An accelerated misconduct hearing is held when there is incontrovertible evidence and it is in the public interest to remove the officer from service as soon as possible, or in the case of an ex-officer, to have them placed on the barred list.

Chief Constable Shiner said: “The actions of this officer have tarnished the name of Sussex Police, have discredited thousands of hard-working and supremely conscientious colleagues and above all else, have failed the people of Sussex who put their trust in us.

“There is no place in the force for such conduct which has been reflected in the outcomes of the hearings today.”