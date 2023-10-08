Hundreds of homes in the Falmer area were left without water or with low water pressure because of a burst pipe.

But Southern Water said that the Amex Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, had been unaffected by the problem.

The company estimated that 900 customers had been affected by the burst pipe close to the A27 road between Brighton and Lewes.

Earlier, Southern Water said: “Tankers are on the way to directly inject water into the main which should put any affected customers back in supply by 2pm.

“The burst is beside the A27 in Falmer and, to prevent match-day travel disruption, we’re waiting until after fans leave the Amex before making a repair.”

The company apologised to those who were affected by the loss of supply or drop in pressure.

It also urged vulnerable residents to get in touch so that they could be added to a priority service register for bottled water deliveries.

The problem in Falmer comes after a 10-day loss of supply for almost 5,000 Southern Water customers in Camber, Rye and Winchelsea.