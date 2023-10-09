Police are reviewing footage of a speech made at a protest in Brighton on Sunday which described Hamas’s attack on Israel as “beautiful” and a “success”.

A woman addressed a rally of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign at the Clock Tower, making comments about the recent attack on Israel by militant group Hamas, which has left more than 700 people in Israel dead.

The video, shared on social media, was described as “despicable” and “depraved” by local Jewish residents.

Police also say they are working with local synagogues and mosques to discuss concerns amid rising tension.

Sussex Police said: “We are aware of concerns being raised in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza.

“Sussex Police has increased visibility across parts of Sussex in order to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our communities.

“We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are monitoring and working with communities, and partners, to ensure people feel safe and protected. We are continuing to work with synagogues, mosques and businesses to discuss any concerns.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.

“The force will be reviewing footage from a protest held in Brighton on Sunday (8 October), along with any other reports made to us.

“We remain committed to ensuring any reported offences are investigated proportionately, without prejudice, and in line with legislation, while recognising the complexities and sensitivities of the issue.”

Yesterday, home secretary Suella Braverman tweeted: “I expect the police to use the full force of the law against displays of support for Hamas, other proscribed terrorist groups or attempts to intimidate British Jews.”

According to BBC reporting, more than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday morning – including one man from Scotland – and nearly 600 have died in Gaza since Israel began its retaliation response.