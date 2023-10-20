The saga of Rottingdean’s disappearing mobile phone signal took a fresh twist as councillors accused a mast company of failing to respond to basic questions.

Much of Rottingdean has been left without a Three or EE mobile phone signal since the end of August when the mast on top of the White Horse pub stopped operating.

Since then, Mobile Broadband Networks Limited (MBNL) has been removing the mast as the High Street pub undergoes a refurbishment.

The loss of signal has hit traders who rely on it to take payments with their card readers while some drivers have found it hard to pay for parking in the area.

MBNL, which provides mobile phone infrastructure for Three and EE, said that it had sent Brighton and Hove City Council a notice saying that intended to instal an emergency temporary mast.

The notice, sent in May, said that it planned to site the mast at the Marine Cliffs car park, in Marine Drive.

There were 17 objections to the application, citing the effect on a nearby bat colony, a loss of parking spaces and damage to the cliffs.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, was among the objectors.

Councillor Fishleigh said: “Neither myself, Rottingdean Parish Council (RPC) and people living in the adjacent block of flats have been properly informed about the application.

“Usually, I receive a letter from the operator or their installers. Ditto RPC and nearby residents.

“I have never seen a planning application referred to as an emergency. Why the emergency and rush through with no outreach?”

Councillor Fishleigh and fellow Independent Mark Earthey expect a backlash about the lack of mobile phone signal during a debate that they have called about alternatives to mobile phone-based parking payments.

In May, the council scrapped its parking payment machines, saying that those without the app or a smartphone could use shops with a PayPoint machine.

But the two Independent councillors said that Rottingdean has no PayPoint outlet to serve those who do not have a mobile phone or cannot use the pay-by-phone app.

Councillor Earthey, who also represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean on Brighton and Hove City Council, said that this was not a case of NIMBY (not in my back yard) objections.

He said: “When pressed several times by planning officers and Bridget about the nature of the ’emergency’, the infrastructure company failed to state what this emergency was, when all they had to say was that it was a temporary replacement for the one lost at the White Horse.

“The infrastructure company withdrew their application before it got heard at committee – there was no surrender to Rottingdean NIMBY-ism.

“They were also careless about the location of the new mast – it was adjacent to a protected site of special scientific interest which in itself would have triggered statutory objections by the officers and knowledgeable residents.”

A fortnight ago, Will Osborne, national planning manager at MBNL, told Brighton and Hove News: “The temporary mast was required to replace our existing site at the White Horse.

“We were required to relocate our services due to plans from the owners to undertake refurbishment works at the public house and were served legal notice to vacate by the building owner.

“The decommissioning of our equipment at the White Horse is near completion. However, services ceased on Thursday 31 August 2023.

“As noted, a notice to instal an emergency temporary installation at the car park (at) Marine Drive was provided to the local planning authority.

“This, in error, was displayed on their planning portal as a planning application. While this has been removed from the planning portal, we are continuing to discuss this with them.

“We are undertaking the necessary due diligence to locate a new permanent site within the area and we will, as always, continue to work closely with the local planning authority, locally elected members and residents to do so.

“Our aim is for the community to enjoy high-quality and reliable mobile connectivity and the benefits that it brings.”

MBNL was approached for comment.