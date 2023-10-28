The Royal Pavilion ice rink opened for the winter today (Saturday 28 October).

The rink is powered by renewable energy and is due to stay open for just over 10 weeks – until Sunday 7 January.

The rink’s operator, Laine Ltd: “With its reputation for the most beautiful setting in the UK and ice like glass, the rink has been welcoming visitors since 2010.

“It’s still the UK’s only Christmas ice rink powered exclusively by renewable energy.”

Laine managing director Shella Parkin said: “We think it’s vital to ensure that having fun does not come at a cost to the environment.

“We strongly believe that Christmas rinks like ours must choose renewable energy to meet their power needs.”

Laine said: “The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink is beautifully lit at night for a truly magical Christmas skate and located within Brighton’s bustling North Laine district, packed with independent shops perfect for Christmas shopping.

“The huge main rink offers plenty of space for more confident skaters and the separate beginners’ rink, with penguin skate aids, provides a safe area for younger skaters to build their confidence.

“For those looking to just sit back and soak up the festive atmosphere, there’s no charge for spectating from the rink-side Bar and Kitchen or outdoor spectator areas.

“Tickets cost from £11 for full-price tickets (aged 12 and over), £9 for juniors (under 12) and the 45-minute skate times run from 10am to 10pm daily.

“The box office is open from 9.30am and visitors are strongly advised to book tickets in advance to be sure of their skating slot.”

Tickets can be booked online at www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk.