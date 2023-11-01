Richard Hawley is synonymous with his native city of Sheffield. He has released nine studio albums over the last twenty years, with two being nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. He is also a Brit nominee and received a South Bank Award in 2007.

In 2023 he received 2 Olivier Awards for best Musical and best Music for his Musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge which was staged at The National Theatre and The Crucible in Sheffield. Richard has duetted with Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatra and Shirley Bassey, and played with (amongst many more) Arctic Monkeys, Elbow, Paul Weller, Manic Street Preachers and Pulp, the band he played guitar with for a number of years.

Best known for his mix of classic songwriting, soothing vocals and northern grit realism, Richard is something of a unique artist in British popular music, being able to cross boundaries from one musical style to another whilst keeping intact his own strong identity.

Richard Hawley has now announced a 14-date UK tour for next May and June and this thankfully includes a return to Brighton Dome on Sunday 9th June.

